1,029 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.