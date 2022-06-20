10,936 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after buying an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after buying an additional 347,989 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter.

PZA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. 48,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $27.51.

