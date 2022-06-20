11,018 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE opened at $23.46 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

