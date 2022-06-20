1World Price Reaches $0.0418 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (1WO) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $6,170.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

