2,532 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after buying an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after buying an additional 202,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,351,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

