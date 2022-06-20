3,469 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. 411,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

