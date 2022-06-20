395 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $269.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.73 and a 200-day moving average of $283.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

