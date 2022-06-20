4,482 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.34. 46,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,609. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.