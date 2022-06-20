50,000 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Williams Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,114 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 304.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

WMB traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

