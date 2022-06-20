5,424 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,424 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 16,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the airline’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the airline’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE LUV opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

