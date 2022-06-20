59,661 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 49,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,819. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,929. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.