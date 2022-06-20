7,525 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

