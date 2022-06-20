892 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 58.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 533.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:K opened at $67.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $50,649,322. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

