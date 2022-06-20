995 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 434,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 893,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 307,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,281,000.

STIP traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15.

