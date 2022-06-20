A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 0.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 53.8% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. 40,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

