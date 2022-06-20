Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $3.37 million and $188,892.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

