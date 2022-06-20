Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Set at $82.00 by UBS Group

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $82.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

