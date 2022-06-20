Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.48 on Monday, reaching $275.38. 104,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,778. The firm has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

