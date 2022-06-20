Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $275.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.07.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

