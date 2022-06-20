Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,506,000 after acquiring an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,776,000 after buying an additional 773,331 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,976,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,088,000 after buying an additional 223,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. The stock had a trading volume of 437,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

