Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 839 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,185. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

