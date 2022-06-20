Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

IWM stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,330,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $199.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

