Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after purchasing an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after purchasing an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

NYSE:EMR traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 316,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

