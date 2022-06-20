Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3,634.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.21. 88,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,822. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

