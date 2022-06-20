Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $215,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,310,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $337.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day moving average of $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

