Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.58.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $586.72. 36,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,962. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.91 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $642.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

