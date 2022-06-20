Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $404.01. 153,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

