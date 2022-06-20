Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,324. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

