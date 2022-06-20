Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,120. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $307.64 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.