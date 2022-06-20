Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 70,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.