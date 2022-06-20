Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Advent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
