Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.20 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 402.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Advent Technologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

