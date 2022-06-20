Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKBA has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 130,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

