Alaska Permanent Capital Management Buys 7,085 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,240,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 138,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.03 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

