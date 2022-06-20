Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 127,031 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 761,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116,954 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.70 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86.

