Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.21.

Albemarle stock opened at $212.04 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Albemarle by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

