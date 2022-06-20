Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) vs. Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 2 0 3.00 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus target price of $62.86, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Village Super Market’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.16 $19.99 million $1.62 14.10

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.15% 8.95% 3.50%

Summary

Village Super Market beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Village Super Market (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

