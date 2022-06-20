Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.