Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.