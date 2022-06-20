Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 2.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. 749,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.