American National Bank Boosts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,949,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 324,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 132,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,722,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

