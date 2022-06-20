American National Bank Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after buying an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after buying an additional 777,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

