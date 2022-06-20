American National Bank Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 153.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.53 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

