American National Bank Purchases 220 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American National Bank raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after purchasing an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $90.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.55.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

