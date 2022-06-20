American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

