American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 201.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.00 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.