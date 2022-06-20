American National Bank Sells 101 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American National Bank cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.93.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

