American National Bank Sells 290 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $200.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

