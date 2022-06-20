American National Bank Sells 60 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 174.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $202.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.98 and a 200 day moving average of $231.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

