AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.60.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN stock opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.44.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.