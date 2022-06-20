Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$17.15

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FRU stock opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.87. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$8.02 and a one year high of C$17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.67%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

