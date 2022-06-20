Analysts Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,306,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,999,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

